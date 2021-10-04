Man released from Hidalgo County jail fatally hit by Weslaco non-emergency vehicle

Editor's note: This story has been updated with an official statement from the city of Weslaco

Edinburg police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle outside of the Hidalgo County jail Monday morning, according to news releases from the city of Edinburg and Weslaco.

Just before 6 a.m., Edinburg police responded to the 500 block of East Cibolo Road regarding an auto-pedestrian crash.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground who had just been hit by a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle.

The city of Edinburg initially stated the man was hit by an ambulance, but later clarified the man was hit by a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound on El Cibolo when the man ran northbound across the road. The driver quickly stopped to render aid and initiated response by calling additional emergency personnel to the scene, according to the city of Weslaco.

The 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, had just been released from Hidalgo County jail earlier in the morning, police said.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the 35-year-old man, who tragically passed away this morning,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said in a new release.

The identity of the man will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Weslaco Fire Department remains in contact with the Edinburg Police Department as the case remains under investigation.