Man’s Search for Kidney Donor Continues Years after Diagnosis

WESLACO – Five years of searching and still no luck for a Rio Grande Valley man looking to receive a kidney transplant.

Emmanuel Zuniga’s disease was caught in time but now his daily life is a struggle. He tells us he has to manually do what his kidney is supposed to do.

Although he’s listed on a wait list, Zuniga still tries to find living donors because they have a better chance of lasting longer.

“Weeks go by, even a month has gone by, and I don’t hear from them,” he says.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas learned approximately 8,000 Texans are in need of a kidney.

