Man sentenced for falsifying weapon sales form in McAllen

MCALLEN – According to the feds, lying to obtain guns is a growing problem in the Rio Grande Valley, but it’s worse in two counties in particular.

Straw purchasing is when you lie and buy a gun for someone else. Twenty people in the Valley were arrested this past year related to straw purchasing. One of those people was sentenced Friday.

Documents show, in McAllen federal court Friday morning, a man by the name of Antonio Fugate was sentenced for lying on an ATF form, the federal document you must fill out before buying a gun.

The documents say it happened in an Academy Sports and Outdoors store in McAllen. His indictment shows he lied and that he wasn't the actual buyer.

Fugate is expected to get two years probation.

