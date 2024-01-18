Man sentenced for smuggling narcotics at Donna Port of Entry

A Mexican national has been sentenced to federal prison for transporting cocaine through the Donna Port of Entry.

Juan Mendoza pleaded guilty on April 11, 2023. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he's been ordered to serve five years in federal prison.

Mendoza also faces losing his legal status and possible deportation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the incident happened on Nov. 6, 2022 when Mendoza's vehicle arrived at the checkpoint and told authorities he had no illegal drugs.

During a secondary inspection, authorities found two car batteries in the back seat of the vehicle. After examining the batteries, eight packages containing a white powdery substance were found. It was later determined to be cocaine with an approximate weight of eight kilograms with an estimated street value of $100,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

At the court hearing, additional evidence was heard that Mendoza had smuggled illegal narcotics before.

Mendoza will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.