Man sentenced to 10 years in Los Fresnos murder

1 hour 56 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 12:36 PM June 23, 2025 in News - Local

A man convicted in a 2022 homicide investigation near Los Fresnos was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

Norman Uribe was found guilty on Friday of murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Jose Angel Bravo. 

According to previous reports, Bravo’s body was found with gunshot wounds in a pool of blood at a home located off of FM 1575 near Los Fresnos on Oct. 4, 2022. 

Uribe was arrested the following day after fleeing from authorities.

During the trial, Uribe claimed self-defense. He faced up to 99 years or life in prison on the murder conviction.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

