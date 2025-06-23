Man sentenced to 10 years in Los Fresnos murder
A man convicted in a 2022 homicide investigation near Los Fresnos was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Norman Uribe was found guilty on Friday of murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Jose Angel Bravo.
According to previous reports, Bravo’s body was found with gunshot wounds in a pool of blood at a home located off of FM 1575 near Los Fresnos on Oct. 4, 2022.
Uribe was arrested the following day after fleeing from authorities.
During the trial, Uribe claimed self-defense. He faced up to 99 years or life in prison on the murder conviction.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
