Man sentenced to 15 years after body found in burning vehicle in rural Edinburg

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty in connection with a kidnapping turned homicide in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County court records show.

The body of 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez was found in a burning vehicle in March 2022.

Juan Antonio Duñes was one of four suspects charged in connection with Martinez’s death. As part of a guilty plea, his charge was reduced from capital murder to murder.

As previously reported, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Martinez was kidnapped on March 25, 2022, by four individuals from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg.

While responding to the kidnapping, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Martinez’s body was found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Two other suspects — Jorge Arredondo and Josias Hernandez — also pleaded guilty to reduced murder charges in connection with the case. They were sentenced to 40 years and 25 years in prison, respectively.

A fourth suspect — Nallely Belmares — remains jailed on a $1 million bond in connection with the murder.

Court records show Belmares’ trial starts in September 2025.