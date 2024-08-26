Edinburg man sentenced to 40 years in deadly kidnapping

An Edinburg man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a kidnapping turned homicide that ended with investigators finding the body of the victim in a burning vehicle.

Jorge Arredondo pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of murder, court records show.

Arredondo was originally facing a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat.

Arredondo is one of four people who were charged in the 2022 death of 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez was kidnapped on March 25, 2022, by four individuals from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg.

Arredondo was identified as one of those individuals involved in the kidnapping.

While responding to the kidnapping, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Martinez’s body was found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a previous news release.

The remaining three suspects — Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Antonio Dueñes — have court hearings set for September.