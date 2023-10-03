Man sentenced to 19 years for 2020 deadly shooting
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter has been sentenced to 19 years in jail.
Jonathan Salinas is getting some credit for time served.
Prosecutors say Salinas shot 18-year-old Alysha Garza three years ago. Garza initially survived the shooting.
