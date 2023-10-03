x

Man sentenced to 19 years for 2020 deadly shooting

Tuesday, October 03 2023

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter has been sentenced to 19 years in jail.

Jonathan Salinas is getting some credit for time served.

Prosecutors say Salinas shot 18-year-old Alysha Garza three years ago. Garza initially survived the shooting.

