17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after shooting woman near Edinburg

Jonathon Mugia Salinas (Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

A teenager was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that occurred near Edinburg on Monday.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Jonathon Mugia Salinas is accused of shooting a woman at the 4500 block of Phyllis Lane, off Cesar Chavez Road. The victim was rushed to a hospital.

Salinas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators initially reported the victim was shot during a robbery, but have since ruled out that as a possible motive for the shooting.

The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.