Man sentenced to 70 months in prison after smuggling meth in Igloo cooler

A 25-year-old Mexican man illegally residing in Monte Alto has been ordered to federal prison after admitting to possessing with intent to distribute 140 kilograms of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Jose Maria Hernandez-Alvarez pleaded guilty on Dec. 3, 2021.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Hernandez to serve a 70-month sentence. Hernandez-Alvarez is expected to be deported after he finishes his sentence.

On Sept. 8, 2021, law enforcement was conducting surveillance which led to a traffic stop. At that time, Hernandez gave consent for a search of his car.

Authorities discovered approximately 15.5 kilograms of meth in an Igloo ice chest in the trunk of his vehicle. Hernandez claimed ownership of the narcotics and admitted to having more drugs at his residence. A search at the location resulted in the discovery of additional 123.5 kilograms of meth.

Hernandez stated he had been living in the United States for three months, and during that time, he had received three shipments of meth from Mexico.

The estimated street value of meth is $490,000.

Hernandez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons of facility to be determined in the near future.