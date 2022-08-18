Man sentenced to life in prison for murder and aggravated kidnapping in Brownsville

Photo Credit: Cameron County District Attorney's Office

A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, more than a year after prosecutors say he abducted and murdered a man in Brownsville.

Jose Luis Vasquez was sentenced to life in prison for murder and 55 years for aggravated kidnapping, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 13, 2021, officers responded to a body on the side of the road near Father Mestas Drive in Brownsville.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the body, later identified as Jose Villarreal Jr., had been shot multiple times.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, Villarreal had been abducted the night before, driven to various locations to withdraw money, and was eventually shot and left to die on the side of the road.

"This was a particularly heinous and outrageous murder," Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said. "The loss of Mr. Villarreal's life was senseless. I am thankful the jury sent the message that this type of behavior is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in Cameron County."