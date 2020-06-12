x

Man with links to ‘boogaloo’ movement indicted in Texas

3 hours 19 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 June 12, 2020 4:21 PM June 12, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) - A 36-year-old man with apparent ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists has been indicted in Texas on charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Aaron Swenson was arrested in April in Texarkana, Texas, and accused of threatening to ambush and kill a police officer in a Facebook Live video. Police say he was wearing a ballistic vest when officers took him into custody. They found two loaded pistols and a shotgun in his car. According to police and the Tech Transparency Project, a Facebook profile belonging to Swenson includes references to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who support overthrowing the U.S. government.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days