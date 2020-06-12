Man with links to ‘boogaloo’ movement indicted in Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) - A 36-year-old man with apparent ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists has been indicted in Texas on charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Aaron Swenson was arrested in April in Texarkana, Texas, and accused of threatening to ambush and kill a police officer in a Facebook Live video. Police say he was wearing a ballistic vest when officers took him into custody. They found two loaded pistols and a shotgun in his car. According to police and the Tech Transparency Project, a Facebook profile belonging to Swenson includes references to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who support overthrowing the U.S. government.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Two more charges filed against man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw
-
CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens
-
Hidalgo County officials warn against illegal dumping amid hurricane season
-
DA speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County
-
Donna police chief says he didn't post comment about shooting looters —...