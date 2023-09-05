Mandatory water restrictions in effect in McAllen
With little to no rain, the city of McAllen is implementing mandatory water restrictions.
The city is now under stage two for both residents and businesses.
RELATED STORY: Water restrictions in effect for Mission residents, Sharyland Water Supply Corporation customers
Stage two restricts the watering of lawns with a sprinkler system to two days a week. Where you live or business will depend on when you can use the sprinklers.
The city has six zones, and each zone has two specific watering days with specific watering times; 10th Street is the dividing line from east to west.
Other restrictions include no washing of pavements and no car wash fundraisers.
READ MORE ABOUT THE WATER RESTRICTION HERE.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Former Starr County attorney pleads guilty to extorting $1,500 from defendant's mother
-
Multiple crews responding to fire at Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge
-
New state law requiring ID at traffic stops now in effect
-
Cameron County nonprofit raising awareness of homestead exemptions
-
Former astronaut visits namesake middle school in McAllen