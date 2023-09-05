Mandatory water restrictions in effect in McAllen

With little to no rain, the city of McAllen is implementing mandatory water restrictions.

The city is now under stage two for both residents and businesses.

RELATED STORY: Water restrictions in effect for Mission residents, Sharyland Water Supply Corporation customers

Stage two restricts the watering of lawns with a sprinkler system to two days a week. Where you live or business will depend on when you can use the sprinklers.

The city has six zones, and each zone has two specific watering days with specific watering times; 10th Street is the dividing line from east to west.

Other restrictions include no washing of pavements and no car wash fundraisers.

READ MORE ABOUT THE WATER RESTRICTION HERE.

Watch the video above for the full story.