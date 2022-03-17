March Madness is here: What to keep in mind when filling out your bracket

The first round of the men's March Madness basketball tournament kicks off Thursday.

For those of you filling out a bracket for the first time, there are some things to keep in mind. Your bracket should have a good mix of well well-rated and “Cinderella" teams. These are teams that are rated well below their opponents, but go much further than expected in the tournament — sometimes all the way to the Final Four.

"I actually have New Mexico State, who's a 12th seed, they actually take on UConn,” said Channel 5 News Anchor Brandon Benitez. “I actually have New Mexico state beating UConn, so that's just one of the many examples that we see: A bunch of smaller schools, but they play big and they take on their opponents in a really wild contest."

Benitez says although very favored, none of this year's first-seeded teams are a guarantee for the Final Four, so it could really be anybody's game.