Mass COVID-19 testing site underway in Edinburg

COVID testing is ramping up with a new mass testing site that’s underway in Edinburg.

The site at the Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road in Edinburg, is expected to administer about 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

Appointments are required to get tested. You can make one by registering online or by calling 1-800-635-8611.

The drive-thru testing site opened with the help of FEMA, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the city of Edinburg.

"The reality is the fact that we got this capacity to do 21,000, that's a blessing,” Hidalgo County Health and Human Service Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said. “There's only six sites in the entire state that FEMA is doing this."

The location will be open seven days a week through Friday, Feb. 4.