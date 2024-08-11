Massive Liquid Oxygen Tank Transported to SpaceX Site

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – A new addition was transported to the SpaceX site at Boca Chica Beach.

A 95,000-gallon liquid oxygen tank arrived at the site Wednesday.

SpaceX Spokesman Sean Pitt says the new liquid oxygen tank will be used to support propellant-loading operations during launch and vehicle tests.

The installation of the tank will be completed later this year.

