Massive Liquid Oxygen Tank Transported to SpaceX Site

6 years 1 month 8 hours ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 4:33 PM July 12, 2018 in News

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – A new addition was transported to the SpaceX site at Boca Chica Beach.

A 95,000-gallon liquid oxygen tank arrived at the site Wednesday.

SpaceX Spokesman Sean Pitt says the new liquid oxygen tank will be used to support propellant-loading operations during launch and vehicle tests.

The installation of the tank will be completed later this year.    

