Massive Liquid Oxygen Tank Transported to SpaceX Site
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – A new addition was transported to the SpaceX site at Boca Chica Beach.
A 95,000-gallon liquid oxygen tank arrived at the site Wednesday.
SpaceX Spokesman Sean Pitt says the new liquid oxygen tank will be used to support propellant-loading operations during launch and vehicle tests.
The installation of the tank will be completed later this year.
Watch the video above for more information.
