Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens
For the first time in over two years, Matt's Building Material in Pharr is officially back in business.
The business opened its doors in a grand re-opening on Saturday. This all comes after the original building burned down on New Year's Day in 2022.
Matt's Building Material Co-Owner Isaac Smith says it was a long process to get it back up standing once again, but much needed safety features have been added to help prevent another fire disaster.
"We have a fully functioning sprinkler system. Thanks to fire systems of Texas and fire alarm suppression just, all the standard were up to code and were not a 50-year-old building like we were before," Smith said.
Tune into Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear from community members on why they are happy to see the iconic business back up and running.
More News
News Video
-
Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens
-
Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening
-
UTRGV hosts Selena Night during baseball game
-
Saturday, April 13, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
Harlingen CISD student struck by car while exiting school bus, district says
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals