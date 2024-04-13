Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens

For the first time in over two years, Matt's Building Material in Pharr is officially back in business.

The business opened its doors in a grand re-opening on Saturday. This all comes after the original building burned down on New Year's Day in 2022.

Matt's Building Material Co-Owner Isaac Smith says it was a long process to get it back up standing once again, but much needed safety features have been added to help prevent another fire disaster.

"We have a fully functioning sprinkler system. Thanks to fire systems of Texas and fire alarm suppression just, all the standard were up to code and were not a 50-year-old building like we were before," Smith said.

