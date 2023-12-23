x

Mavericks Handle Vaqueros

6 years 5 days 16 hours ago Sunday, December 17 2017 Dec 17, 2017 December 17, 2017 2:43 PM December 17, 2017 in Sports

EDINBURG - UT-Arlington scored the first ten points of Saturday's game against UTRGV and never looked back.  The  Mavericks throttled the Vaqueros 86-65 to not only grab a road victory, but to end UTRGV's winning streak at three.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.

