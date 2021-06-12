McAllen car chase leads to human smuggling arrest

The Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended a driver in McAllen accused of human smuggling and evading arrest, DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said.

Lt. Olivarez said the chase started Saturday morning from Ware road and the I-2 this morning. Officers from multiple agencies eventually caught up to the driver in the area of 22nd and Maple Streets.

Twelve undocumented passengers were in the vehicle and were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.