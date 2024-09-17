x

McAllen church, non-profit partner together to help foster kids celebrate their birthday

2 hours 1 minute 24 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2024 Sep 17, 2024 September 17, 2024 3:55 PM September 17, 2024 in News - Local

A Rio Grande Valley church and non-profit are helping children in foster care with a new program to help celebrate their birthdays.

C.C. El Buen Pastor Youth Leader Dana Vasquez sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how this program started and why they decided to partner with non-profit Arrow Child and Family Ministries in McAllen.

Anyone interested in brightening a child's day, especially on their birthday, can donate using CashApp, $CAKES4KIDZ.

They can also call (956) 309-5171, email Cakes4Kidz@ebpmcallen.org, or donate in person at 2500 Jordan Road in McAllen.

For more information, click here.

