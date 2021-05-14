McAllen Convention Center facilities set to reopen this weekend

After more than a year of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, McAllen Convention Center facilities are set to reopen this weekend.

The convention center and its performing arts were among the first to be shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, forcing events and concerts to be canceled completely.

Now, both indoor and outdoor activities are set to resume as the Dinos & Dragons exhibit, country artist Parker McCollumn concert and a Home & Garden show are expected to take place on Saturday.

"We actually have a lot of concerts coming up,” said Marketing and Special Events Supervisor Jessica González. “Everybody is so excited to come out. We're starting off with an outdoor concert this weekend."

Indoor COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in place for staff and visitors.

"We still require a mask. We still have a protocol to clean everything and so it just makes sense," Gonzalez said. "We feel so much safer, so we did want to open our doors."

For dates, visit the McAllen Convention Center’s website at conventioncenterdistrict.com.