McAllen crews working to clear 18-wheeler rollover

Crews are working to clear a single vehicle wreck in McAllen after an 18-wheeler carrying tomatoes flipped over on its side.

The wreck happened Wednesday morning after the driver attempted to make a turn at the intersection of South 10th Street and Military Highway.

That intersection is currently closed as crews offload all the tomatoes in the truck by hand before attempting to bring the 18 wheeler upright, McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria said, adding that it may take hours to open up the intersection.

The driver only suffered minor injuries.