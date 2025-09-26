McAllen EMT recounts delivering baby in back of ambulance

A McAllen EMT is sharing an unforgettable moment.

Earlier this week, Ana Cantu's crew was called to help deliver a baby. As EMTs, they are prepared to move at a moment's notice.

"We were honestly in the middle of getting our lunch at Chick-fil-A," Cantu said. "We got a call-out to a possible labor, and we just had to stop eating and rush."

A woman was in active labor and there was no time to make it to the hospital.

Cantu responded quickly with her team and transformed their ambulance into a delivery room.

"The minute we got to the car, the baby was already starting to come out and... I jumped right in there and just helped her out, try to talk her through it," Cantu said.

Cantu said it's moments like these that remind her why she enjoys being an EMT, especially when every shift can be unpredictable.

"This is my first ever field delivery within the past, almost two years I've been employed," Cantu said. "It's a memory I would never forget, and I hope I can possibly do it again sometime because I sure do love helping people."

The new mom and her baby girl were safely transported to DHR Health Women Hospital.

