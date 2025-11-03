McAllen fire causes severe damage to apartments, hospitalizes two people
Two McAllen apartments were severely damaged in an overnight fire and two people were hospitalized.
The McAllen Fire Department received a report of a fire at the 1300 block of South 6th Street at around 12:21 a.m., according to Fire Chief Juan Gloria.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from an apartment on the first floor. Crews worked to evacuate nearby apartments while simultaneously attempting to extinguish the fire, according to Gloria.
Gloria said two people were hospitalized for medical evaluation due to possible light smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
