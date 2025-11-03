x

McAllen fire causes severe damage to apartments, hospitalizes two people

McAllen fire causes severe damage to apartments, hospitalizes two people
4 hours 24 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 10:54 AM November 03, 2025 in News - Local

Two McAllen apartments were severely damaged in an overnight fire and two people were hospitalized.

The McAllen Fire Department received a report of a fire at the 1300 block of South 6th Street at around 12:21 a.m., according to Fire Chief Juan Gloria.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from an apartment on the first floor. Crews worked to evacuate nearby apartments while simultaneously attempting to extinguish the fire, according to Gloria.

Gloria said two people were hospitalized for medical evaluation due to possible light smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days