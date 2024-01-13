McAllen firefights respond to tractor-trailer on fire on the expressway
Traffic delays are expected Saturday after firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer on fire on the expressway, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of East I-2 Saturday at 2 p.m. where they encountered a tractor-trailer with a rear axle on fire due to a “possible mechanical malfunction,” Gloria said.
The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported, Gloria said.
Fire crews remain at the scene and traffic delays are expected, Gloria added.
