McAllen firefights respond to tractor-trailer on fire on the expressway

2 hours 16 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, January 13 2024 Jan 13, 2024 January 13, 2024 3:16 PM January 13, 2024 in News - Local

Traffic delays are expected Saturday after firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer on fire on the expressway, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of East I-2 Saturday at 2 p.m. where they encountered a tractor-trailer with a rear axle on fire due to a “possible mechanical malfunction,” Gloria said.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported, Gloria said.

Fire crews remain at the scene and traffic delays are expected, Gloria added.  

