McAllen holds passport fair amid nationwide backlog of applications

Travel season is right around the corner and there’s currently a nationwide backlog on passport applications.

McAllen Passport Facility Administrator Norma Rodriguez said those wanting to take an international trip may want to start the process as soon as possible.

The department held a Saturday passport fair to help the public apply for a passport.

“The processing time is taking from 10 to 13 weeks, and the expedited passports are taking seven to nine weeks,” Rodriguez said. “And sometimes it's difficult for them to come and apply throughout the week. So that's the reason we hosted the fair, to allow the citizens were not able to come during the week to come today."

The state department says they are working to get more workers to focus on passport renewals.