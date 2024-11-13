Mcallen Holiday Parade brings Cowboys Legends
McAllen International Airport -- The McAllen Holiday Parade announced the return of Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Lawrence as well as the appearance of Super Bowl Champ Tony Hill and former Cowboy Leighton Vander Esch.
