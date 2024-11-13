x

Mcallen Holiday Parade brings Cowboys Legends

Mcallen Holiday Parade brings Cowboys Legends
2 hours 32 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2024 Nov 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 11:22 PM November 12, 2024 in Sports

McAllen International Airport -- The McAllen Holiday Parade announced the return of Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Lawrence as well as the appearance of Super Bowl Champ Tony Hill and former Cowboy Leighton Vander Esch.  

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days