McAllen hospice center no longer allowing visitors after two residents test positive for COVID-19

By: John Paul Barajas

As the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rises across the Valley, strict safety measures are once again being implemented in hospice centers like Comfort House in McAllen.

Executive Director of Comfort House David Perez said the center is no longer allowing visitors, after two residents tested positive for COVID-19 even with guests required to show negative test results.

"We had a false negative result and those patients that did test positive are now being cared for at the hospital," Perez said.

