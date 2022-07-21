McAllen hosts 2022 Pony Softball World Series

More than 120 girls’ softball teams from across the world are waiting for the first pitch of the 2022 Pony Softball World Series.

The Boys and Girls Club of McAllen, along with the city's parks department, was chosen to host the tournament.

"We had to go up against cities across the country and we won it because our beautiful weather, our complexes, and our hotels that we have here,” said Boys and Girls Club of McAllen CEO Dalinda Alcantar.

Alcantar says every hotel in McAllen is booked, something not typically seen in July.

The economic impact is projected to be in the millions for the greater McAllen area.

