McAllen immigration attorney reacts to Homeland Security urging DACA recipients to self-deport

A new stance by the Department of Homeland Security has one McAllen attorney concerned over the status of the over 500,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, were directed by DHS to self-deport.

"This is not new or news. Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are not automatically protected from deportations,” DHS assistant press secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Channel 5 News. “DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons, including if they've committed a crime."

DHS also invited DACA recipients to self-deport using the CBP Home app, which provides $1,000 and a free flight to for those who chose to leave the country.

“We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right, legal way to live the American dream,” McLaughlin said.

According to the Texas Tribune, 90,000 Dreamers live in the state of Texas.

Attorney Carlos Garcia has argued in-favor of the DACA program at the federal appeals court in New Orleans. He said DACA recipients should consider legal options if they choose to self deport.

“DACA recipients should be on alert. They should be on alert, but right now it’s not cause for panic,” Garcia said. “But if there's a way for you to legalize your status, you need to start acting now. If there's no way... then just try and talk to an attorney and try and figure out if there's a way other avenues for you."

