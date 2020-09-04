McAllen invests $3.2M in WiFi for students learning from home

For some McAllen neighborhoods, connecting to the internet isn't always easy.

But now the school district as well as the City of McAllen are teaming up to make sure all kids can access WiFi.

The city of McAllen invested $3.2 million to make WiFi available for free to all students.

The money comes from the city's general funds, but Mayor Jim Darling explains the intention is that they'll eventually be reimbursed through CARES act funding.

