McAllen ISD chess team with blind player seek funds to head to national competition

MCALLEN – A chance to go to a national competition was stopped by the coronavirus. If students want to compete their school district says they must go at their own risk and cost.

Ashton Farias is not just your typical chess player. He is legally blind, using his hands to feel each chess piece.

Despite the challenges, Ashton and three other teammates qualified for nationals in Nashville, Tennessee.

McAllen Independent School District says they only fund top championship levels. The team are in the junior varsity level. Now, due to the coronavirus, McAllen ISD cancelled travel outside Region One.

The students’ parents won’t give up. They’re trying to raise $2,000 to get the team on their way.

