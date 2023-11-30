McAllen ISD students learning math through virtual reality
Math students at Brown Middle School in McAllen are solving math problems with the help of virtual reality.
After years of just using pencil and paper, teachers decided to liven up the curriculum by adding virtual reality glasses.
All six McAllen ISD middle school campuses have 35 pairs of virtual reality glasses paid for through federal funding.
At Brown Middle School, nine teachers share one set.
The district hopes to expand this learning style into its high schools.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Former Weslaco city commissioner sentenced in water plant bribery scheme
-
Harlingen doctor charged with manslaughter pleads not guilty
-
Third smuggler sentenced in connection with fatal 2021 Palmview crash
-
Hidalgo County provides update on new courthouse construction
-
Edinburg breaks ground on $5 million water tower project