McAllen ISD students learning math through virtual reality

Math students at Brown Middle School in McAllen are solving math problems with the help of virtual reality.

After years of just using pencil and paper, teachers decided to liven up the curriculum by adding virtual reality glasses.

All six McAllen ISD middle school campuses have 35 pairs of virtual reality glasses paid for through federal funding.

At Brown Middle School, nine teachers share one set.

The district hopes to expand this learning style into its high schools.

