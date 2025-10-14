McAllen jewelry store owners react to rising cost of gold

The price of gold is at an all-time high, and jewelers across the Rio Grande Valley said it’s affecting their business.

An ounce of gold currently costs $4,000, about $1,200 higher than it was in Jan. 2025.

Economic researchers say there are several factors behind the price increase, including tariffs and economic uncertainty.

“Jewelry and gold is something of a luxury, and people go to those kinds of things when times are tight and you're having a hard time making ends meet,” Perryman Group President and economic researcher Ray Perryman said. “…It’s basically driven by the fact that people are feeling uneasy about the economy right now.”

Jorge Luis Duarte with the downtown McAllen jewelry store Taller De Joyeria Jorda said he’s seen a decrease of 60% in revenue in the last month.

“There are several who no longer come to buy or don't order me anything,” Duarte said.

