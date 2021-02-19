McAllen man arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on child indecency charges

Photo Credit: CBP Hidalgo

A man accused of inappropriate contact with a minor in McAllen was arrested on Wednesday at the The McAllen–Hidalgo–Reynosa International Bridge.

Primitivo Rico Garza, 67, was arriving into the country from Mexico as a pedestrian when a secondary inspection confirmed he had an outstanding warrant from the McAllen Police Department, according to a Friday news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to the news release, Garza had a warrant issued on Tuesday by the police department “for an incident where Mr. Garza allegedly had inappropriate contact with a minor female under the age of 17.”

Garza faces to charges of indecency with a child, both second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.