McAllen mayor advises all Valley residents wear face cover

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling announced Friday that he recommends all residents of the Rio Grande Valley wear a face cover.

According to a city of McAllen news release, Darling recommends wearing “a face covering, such as a scarf or bandana, to cover mouths and noses when venturing out in public for essential services.”

He also advised residents refrain from buying masks intended for medical personnel, according to the release.