McAllen mayor announces 33 citations issued to establishments in Entertainment District

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos announced 33 citations have been issued by city code enforcement officers to businesses in the Entertainment District on Friday night.

The mayor made the announcement via a Facebook post.

"I call on all our business owners to act and keep the promises they made when they applied for the issuance of the special use permits. Only when businesses come together and do the right thing, will we truly recognize the full potential of this area," Villalobos said in the post.

This comes after the city filed lawsuits against several bars in the downtown area for failure to comply with city permit requirements.

In the Facebook post, Villalobos also asked downtown bar owners to voluntarily raise the admission age to 21.

The age redistricting comes after a McAllen police officer was assaulted on August 24 after a fight broke out in the downtown area.