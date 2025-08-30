McAllen mayor announces 33 citations issued to establishments in Entertainment District
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos announced 33 citations have been issued by city code enforcement officers to businesses in the Entertainment District on Friday night.
The mayor made the announcement via a Facebook post.
"I call on all our business owners to act and keep the promises they made when they applied for the issuance of the special use permits. Only when businesses come together and do the right thing, will we truly recognize the full potential of this area," Villalobos said in the post.
RELATED STORY: McAllen suing downtown bars for failing to comply with city permit requirements
This comes after the city filed lawsuits against several bars in the downtown area for failure to comply with city permit requirements.
In the Facebook post, Villalobos also asked downtown bar owners to voluntarily raise the admission age to 21.
The age redistricting comes after a McAllen police officer was assaulted on August 24 after a fight broke out in the downtown area.
More News
News Video
-
PSJA North High School head football coach gives his take on UTRGV...
-
Gridiron Heroes: Director of football operations ensures days go smoothly for Vaqueros
-
UTRGV head football coach talks about his expectations for inaugural game
-
5th Quarter recap: A look back at this week's Valley high school...
-
National college sports writer discusses UTRGV football with Channel 5 Sports Team
Sports Video
-
PSJA North High School head football coach gives his take on UTRGV...
-
Gridiron Heroes: Director of football operations ensures days go smoothly for Vaqueros
-
UTRGV head football coach talks about his expectations for inaugural game
-
5th Quarter recap: A look back at this week's Valley high school...
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 Part 2