Records: Teen confessed to assaulting McAllen police officer

From left to right: Alexander Andree Flores and Sergio Contreras Sandoval. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A 17-year-old male confessed to punching a female police officer during an assault in downtown McAllen, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Alexander Andree Flores was identified as the individual seen assaulting the officer on Sunday at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of South 17th Street and Beaumont Avenue in multiple viral videos.

One other individual, 18-year-old Sergio Contreras Sandoval, was also arrested in connection with the assault.

According to the criminal complaint, McAllen police officers responded to a “big crowd of people screaming” at the 200 block of South 17th Street Sunday at around 2:06 a.m. where they encountered “multiple males fist fighting in public.”

Officers began breaking up the men, one of who was identified as Sandoval.

According to the complaint, an officer grabbed an unidentified man Sandoval was fighting in an attempt to separate them. Sandoval responded by attempting to kick the officer and the other man in the face before he was arrested.

At the same time, a female police officer was attempting to break up a fight between Flores and one other individual.

The officer grabbed Flores from behind, and they both fell backward. According to the complaint, Flores was able to roll away from the officer and punched her on the right side of her forehead and eye.

“I felt immediate pain, discomfort, and blood dripping down my face,” the officer said in the statement. “[First responders] advised I had a one-inch laceration to the right side of my forehead…and bruising to my right eye.”

The officer was able to grab Flores by the shirt as he fled, but the shirt tore.

Officers then browsed social media and found videos of the assault, the complaint added. The investigation led officers to a taxi driver who told police he was approached by a man matching Flores’ description, who asked him to drop him off at an apartment complex in Alton.

“The driver stated that [Flores] had told him that he had punched a police officer,” the complaint said.

Flores was found at the apartment complex the taxi had dropped him off. During an interview with investigators, Flores admitted to punching the officer, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Flores said he had been fighting with a man wearing a baby blue shirt. Flores said he saw the person who grabbed him from behind during the fight was wearing a baby blue shirt and punched the person not knowing that it was a police officer who was holding him.

Hidalgo County jail records show Flores remains in custody as of Tuesday night on charges of assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and evading arrest. His bond was set at $250,000.

Sandoval was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and interference with public duties. His bond was set at $100,000, according to a news release.