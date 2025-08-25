Two teens charged following assault of police officer in downtown McAllen

Two men were identified and charged in connection with an assault of a police officer that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the McAllen Police Department, officers were breaking up a fight in downtown McAllen and detained Sergio Contreras Sandoval, 18, and Alexander Andree Flores, 17. Flores was identified as the individual who was seen fleeing after assaulting the officer.

The news release said McAllen police responded to a "crowd of people screaming" near the intersection of South 17th Street and Beaumont Avenue on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Responding officers saw multiple males fist fighting and began separating parties, according to the news release. An officer attempted to apprehend Flores, and was struck by the suspect, causing injury.

Sandoval and Flores were arraigned on Monday morning.

Sandoval was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and interference with public duties. His bond was set at $100,000, according to a news release.

The news release said Flores charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and evading arrest. His bond was set at $250,000.

Both suspects remain in custody and transferred to the Hidalgo County jail in lieu of bond, according to the news release.

Other parties involved in the disturbance remain unknown, and McAllen police continue to investigate the incident, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.