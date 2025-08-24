Suspect in custody after assaulting a McAllen police officer, chief says

A suspect is in custody after assaulting a female McAllen police officer, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the assault occurred at around 2 a.m. Sunday, and the officer suffered physical assault to her upper body, but was able to remain on duty.

A video circulating social media appears to show a male suspect punching a female police officer in downtown McAllen.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos released a statement regarding the video.

"I am embarrassed of the incident that occurred in downtown McAllen. Things will change," Villalobos said in a Facebook post.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Villalobos is urging anyone with any information to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.