Suspect in custody after assaulting a McAllen police officer, chief says
A suspect is in custody after assaulting a female McAllen police officer, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the assault occurred at around 2 a.m. Sunday, and the officer suffered physical assault to her upper body, but was able to remain on duty.
A video circulating social media appears to show a male suspect punching a female police officer in downtown McAllen.
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos released a statement regarding the video.
"I am embarrassed of the incident that occurred in downtown McAllen. Things will change," Villalobos said in a Facebook post.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Villalobos is urging anyone with any information to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
