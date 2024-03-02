McAllen mayor reacts to Biden's proposed bipartisan border security bill

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos was among the local leaders who met with President Joe Biden in Brownsville on Thursday.

During his visit, Biden promoted a border security spending package he wants Congress to pass.

While the proposed bill also provides a lot of money is foreign aid, the president used his visit to focus on what it would provide for immigration and border security.

Biden said the bill would allow for the hiring of thousands of asylum officers, and 100 immigration judges.

“I think the bill is a good start. I know it was worked on a bipartisan group, and that's very important, “Villalobos said. “It was about what we can do together for our community."

Villalobos is part of the newly formed South Texas Alliance of Cities, which supports the bill.

Those cities include San Antonio, Laredo, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Weslaco, Harlingen and Brownsville.

So far, the president's bill has met stiff party line resistance in Congress.

