McAllen Memorial Day ceremony honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

Dozens of people gathered at the Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen as the McAllen American Legion Post 37 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony.

During the ceremony, those declared missing in action were commemorated at the missing man's table.

American Legion Post 37 Commander Steven Harris says while Memorial Day is often associated with a three-day weekend, people should remember its true meaning.

"It is not a celebration, it is a day of remembrance of what they did, as well as their families because the families have either lost a brother, or mother or a sister," Harris said.

The ceremony closed with the 21-gun salute and a prayer for those who have been lost.