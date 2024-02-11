McAllen, Mission fire officials remove submerged vehicle at McAllen Convention Center
The McAllen Fire Department responded to the McAllen Convention Center in reference to a vehicle that was submerged in the water.
The Mission Firefighters Association posted on their Facebook page that their divers joined in the efforts to retrieve the vehicle. They hooked up the vehicle to a crane to remove it.
There has been no word if someone was inside, and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
