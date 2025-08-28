McAllen officials reveal proposed design for new city hall
McAllen city officials released new drawings Wednesday that portray their future city hall.
The new building will be across the street from the current building, located at 1300 W. Houston Ave., and will be five stories tall.
The plan also includes converting Houston Avenue into a plaza, as city leaders want more of a central location.
“The building has really outlived its planned use for life,” McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil said. “Vital statistics doesn’t need to be downtown in an office by itself anymore, we can bring the development center services back to city hall."
The new building is expected to cost around $45 million. It’ll be another year before city leaders finalize the designs.
