McAllen PD: Aggravated robbery leads to officer-involved shooting

An aggravated robbery at a Stripes store in McAllen led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

At around 1:20 a.m. a "register 1 panic" was activated at a Stripes store on the 5700 block of South 10th Street, according to a news release.

McAllen police made contact with the victim, who reported a male suspect "stole money from the store and advised...he had a gun, and he was going to kill him". The suspect then left the business in a black vehicle, according to the release.

Officers were able to determine the suspect vehicle was a black SUV, according to the release.

At around 1:30 a.m., at a different Stripes store, located at the 4600 block of South 23rd Street, a McAllen officer reported a black SUV parked across the front doors of the business, according to the release.

The officer parked his unit facing the black SUV and walked to the back of the vehicle as he approached the front doors of the Stripes store, according to the release.

It was at this point, the officer was confronted by a suspect with a gun as he was exiting the store, according to the release.

The suspect raised his weapon at the officer, who then discharged his weapon, striking the suspect, according to the release.

McAllen police determined the suspect committed an aggravated robbery at the store and was in the middle of escaping when he encountered the officer, according to the release.

Officers also determined he was the same suspect who committed the aggravated the robbery at the first Stripes store eight minutes earlier, according to the release.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, according to the release. His condition is unknown.

The suspect's weapon appeared to be a semi-auto handgun but "in actuality may be a pellet type weapon made in the form of a semi-auto handgun", according to the release.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, but is believed to be Hispanic, according to the release.

The officer involved in the shooting is Officer Miguel Ortega. He has been with the McAllen Police Department for one year, according to the release.