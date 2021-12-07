McAllen Police Department to host toy drive

Christmas is just weeks away, and the McAllen Police Department wants to help make holiday wishes come true.

Officers will be giving out free toys to Valley children, and all parents have to do is sign up from noon to 6 p.m. before Wed. Dec. 15 at the McAllen Police Department located at 1601 North Bicentennial Boulevard.

"The family member has to register the child," McAllen police Officer Olivia Lopez said. "The child must be 12 and under, and they must bring proof that the child is 12 and under."

The toys will be given out on Sat. Dec. 18 at the McAllen Municipal Park, located at 1921 N Bicentennial Boulevard. Kids will be given a bag of candy along with their toys, and there will also be a parade.