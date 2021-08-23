McAllen police escort fallen officer's children to school

McAllen Police officers continue to stand by the family of fallen officer Edelmiro Garza Jr.

In July 2020, Garza Jr. and officer Ismael Chávez were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

On Monday, the officer's brothers and sisters in blue showed up to cheer on his two youngest children on their first day of school at Jackson Elementary.

"We felt honored that they were able to walk them in," Brenda Garza, wife of fallen office Edelmiro Garza Jr., said. "Since their dad's not here anymore."

Though her husband made the ultimate sacrifice serving the community he loved, Brenda says his legacy lives on through his children.

Through every chapter of their lives, McAllen officers promise to stand by them.