McAllen police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

A male person died after he was struck by a vehicle in McAllen Thursday morning, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to the auto-pedestrian crash on the 200 block of West Bound Frontage Road at about 7:20 a.m.

Responding officers determined the pedestrian on the roadway was struck by a vehicle and had died. His identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.