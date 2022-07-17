McAllen police investigating stabbing death

The McAllen Police Department is investigating an assault that left one man dead Saturday.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue at around 1:37 p.m. where they found a male subject on the ground bleeding, according to a news release.

Police confirmed the man had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Those with information regarding the crime are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.