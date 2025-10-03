McAllen police search for man wanted for continuing domestic violence

Esgar Rene Carrizales (Photo courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of continuing domestic violence.

Esgar Rene Carrizales, 47, is the suspect in a domestic violence investigation that occurred on Friday and involves assault and a threat to commit violence, according to a news release.

The news release said officers have investigated multiple assaults against the victim within a 12-month period, resulting in bodily injury.

Probable cause was established and a warrant for Carrizales' arrest was issued for continuous violence against the family and terrorist threat, according to the news release.

Carrizalez is described as approximately 5'06 in height, 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was in McAllen, and he was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Y-Z Avenue in McAllen. He is believed to have left the area on foot.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.